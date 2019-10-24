This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Republicans storm impeachment hearing as tensions rise over Trump investigation

Republicans have opposed the Democrat-led investigation into Donald Trump.

By AFP Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 8:04 AM
16 minutes ago 1,256 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4864961
Republicans during a press conference yesterday.
Image: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/Press Association Images
Republicans during a press conference yesterday.
Republicans during a press conference yesterday.
Image: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/Press Association Images

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVES STORMED a closed-door impeachment hearing and refused to leave for several hours in an escalation of the showdown over the investigation of US President Donald Trump.

More than two dozen politicians barged into a secure US Capitol meeting, delaying the  testimony of a Pentagon official who was the latest witness in the investigation of possible abuse of power by Trump over his pressure campaign against Ukraine.

The White House has been confronted with a series of depositions by current or former administration officials in recent weeks as Democrats lay out the most serious case against the president in his nearly three years in office.

Yesterday top US envoy to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified to lawmakers, offering new details that showed that a quid pro quo of military aid for political assistance was offered.

Trump this week demanded Republicans ”get tougher and fight” back.

On Wednesday, he issued a warning to any Republicans who might turn on him, describing so-called Never Trumpers within his own party as “human scum.”

It is a violation of US House rules to enter such meetings, which are held in rooms designed to prevent electronic eavesdropping, without permission. 

The House Homeland Security Committee chairman, Bennie Thompson, wrote to the sergeant at arms complaining that lawmakers had breached security in the room. 

“As such I am requesting you take action with respect to the members involved in the breach,” Thompson wrote.

The sit-in delayed the deposition of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defence responsible for Ukraine policy, for several hours. 

Cooper began testifying later in the afternoon, a staffer told AFP, and that evening Schiff tweeted she “did her lawful duty and answered questions from both parties”.

“She did so notwithstanding efforts by the President to stop her, and when those failed, efforts by his GOP allies in Congress to do the same,” he wrote.

Steve Scalise, one of the House Republican who joined the protest, said lawmakers were being denied access as Democrats were “trying to impeach the president of the United States with a one-sided set of rules”.

Related Reads

23.10.19 Trump withheld military aid unless Ukraine agreed to investigate Biden, diplomat says
22.10.19 Trump comes under fire for comparing impeachment proceedings to a 'lynching'
03.10.19 The Explainer: How does a US president get impeached?

All members of the three House committees conducting the investigation, including more than 40 House Republicans - among them vice president Mike Pence’s brother, congressman Greg Pence – are permitted to attend the depositions and question witnesses.

Several of those with full access to the hearing joined other Republicans in the protest, arguing that the impeachment process deserves more transparency.

Senate Republican John Thune acknowledged that the picture painted by Bill Taylor according to reports was “not a good one.”

Taylor said that Trump was holding back military aid for Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family. 

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie