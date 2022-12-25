GOOD MORNING AND Happy Christmas from everyone at The Journal!

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

Met Éireann

1. In our lead story this morning, reporter Hayley Halpin details complaints that were received by forecaster Met Éireann across the last 12 months.

In particular, complainants raised “overly cautious” weather warnings, “terrible forecasting” and “awful” changes to the forecasters website were among some of the issues raised.

UK shooting

2. A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm last night following reports of gunshots.

Citizens’ Assembly on drugs

3. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he has not formed a view on the legalisation of cannabis, but will instead allow the public to have a say through the upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on drug policy.

“I haven’t formed a view on it and obviously don’t want to, kind of, prejudice what the Citizens’ Assembly might come up with,” Varadkar said, speaking to political journalists earlier this week.

Contactless payments

4. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that contactless and phone payments on public transport will be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme in the first half of 2023.

Advertisement

Ryan added that the rollout of such a scheme was a “priority” for him.

Faithless

5. Musician Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the band Faithless, has died aged 65.

The band confirmed that he passed away on December 23.

The singer, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was the band’s lead vocalist for years after its formation in 1995.

Flight cancelled

6. An Aer Lingus flight from New York’s JFK airport to Dublin was cancelled yesterday due to a technical issue with the plane, the airline has said.

The flight departed New York on 23 December, but turned around shortly after takeoff.

University ban

7. Taliban security forces have used a water cannon to disperse crowds protesting against the ban on university education for women, witnesses said, as the decision by the government continued to cause anger in Afghanistan and beyond.

Christmas telly

8. We’ve got you covered today with a handy list of the best films and specials that are being broadcast today and tomorrow.

Weather

9. Met Éireann this morning are forecasting a day with some bright spells, but it’s set to remain mostly clouding with widespread showers.

“The showers will be heavy and prolonged at times bringing the possibility of hail and thunder locally,” says the forecaster