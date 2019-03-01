The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Liliya Kandrashevich

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TUSLA: The Data Protection Commission has opened its second inquiry into Tusla in less than two years after a string of breaches were uncovered.

2. #WARSHIP: The deputy leader of the DUP has criticised the Irish government for what he described as “heavy handed tactics” after two UK-registered fishing vessels were detained.

3. #ROCKET MEN: North Korea has promised to hold more nuclear talks with the US after a summit between the two countries ended without a deal yesterday.

4. #RENT SCAM: Gardaí are probing a new rental scam targeting immigrants which has seen a number of people conned out of significant amounts of money in Dublin.

5. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Oscar and Grammy-award winning composer Andre Previn who has died aged 89.

6. #COMPLAINT: A phone network has been ordered to amend one of its adverts after a member of the public complained that a child was shown using a mobile phone on a bouncy castle.

7. #PREGNANCY: Conceiving within a of stillbirth is common and is not associated with increased risk of stillbirth or preterm birth in the following pregnancy, according to new research.

8. #PAY: More than 60,000 public servants hired since 2011 on lower pay will begin to gradually see pay improvements from today, RTÉ is reporting.