The 9 at 9: Friday

Ukraine

1. Civilians in eastern Ukraine struggled to evacuate today as Russia redirects its firepower, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning of “even more horrific” devastation being uncovered around the capital.

Train Attack

2. Nobel peace prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked on a Russian train by an assailant who poured red paint over him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes.

Human Trafficking

3. Human trafficking organised crime groups (OCGs) treat Ireland as a single market and mirror drug gangs in how they commit crime on the island, a new report has found.

Sentencing

4. British rapper Dizzee Rascal is to appear in court to be sentenced for assaulting his ex-fiancee during a “chaotic” row over money and contact with their children.

Space Tourism

5. The first fully private mission to the International Space Station is set to blast off today with a four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space.

Mental Health

6. Psychiatrist Brendan Kelly writes for us this morning and explains exactly what Ireland needs to do to support those with serious mental health issues.

Rishi Sunak

7. The British chancellor has defended his wife after it emerged she holds the tax-reducing non-domiciled status, as it was reported his allies have accused No 10 of being responsible for the briefings.

Torrential Rains

8. An Australian aviation company says it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its pilots unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding.

Weather

9. Rather cold today with frost clearing to leave a day of sunshine and showers. The showers will mainly affect northern counties this morning but will extend south across the country during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees but temperatures dropping to just 2 or 3 degrees in showers.

