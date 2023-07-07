GOOD MORNING.

Women’s health

1. In our main story this morning, Eimer McAuley reports that the Department of Health is set to advise the HSE on reinstating the use of vaginal mesh implants, pending the results of a review due to published this year, at an unspecified date.

A group of women who have experienced “debilitating” consequences as a result of having procedures using vaginal mesh are calling for it to be permanently banned, and for a full redress scheme for those who have experienced pain, loss of earnings, and bills of tens of thousands in private healthcare.

GAA match stabbing

2. A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at an under-16s GAA match in Co Tyrone yesterday evening.

The incident happened at a sports ground on Covent Road in Cookstown.

Cookstown Fr Rocks were playing Fintona Pearses in an Under-16s match.

Hit-and-run incident

3. A teenager been arrested following a hit-and-run incident which left a pedestrian hospitalised in critical condition in Dublin.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was struck by a car on the R108 Ballymun Road.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

Judi Dench

4. Judi Dench has been presented with the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) Lifetime Achievement Award in Dublin.

The Oscar-winning actress received the award at a special ceremony at the Shelbourne Hotel yesterday evening, where she took part in a conversation with Deirdre O’Kane about her life and career in front of an audience of Irish Academy members and invited guests.

Greece deaths

5. The funeral details have been announced for two young Dublin students who died in Greece.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall had recently finished their Leaving Cert exams and had been on a holiday to the island of Ios, where a large amount of south Dublin students had also travelled for a break.

Funeral masses will take place for both early next week.

Tubridy before Committee

6. Presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday.

Tubridy and Kelly will appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday morning at 11.30m, before attending the Media Committee at 3pm.

The PAC has also invited RTÉ Executives and board to come before it on Thursday.

New An Post headquarters

7. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened An Post’s new headquarters in the Exo building in Dublin’s Docklands.

The postal service has now moved from its historical home of the GPO on O’Connell Street to a new, modern office building overlooking the city’s port and quays.

Twitter threatens lawsuit

8. Twitter threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, an app it hopes will beat out the struggling site owned by Elon Musk.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, published by online news outlet Semafor yesterday, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro accused the company of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.