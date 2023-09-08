GOOD MORNING.

Dublin roads

1. In our main story this morning, Valerie Flynn reports that a new plan for Dublin city centre’s roads aimed at deprioritising vehicular traffic through the core and boosting public transport, cycling and walking will be tabled next week.

The plan will see some of the capital’s busiest multi-lane traffic arteries redesigned.

Safety action plan

2. Dublin’s new North Inner City safety action plan will see community safety wardens patrolling Wolfe Tone Square and O’Connoll Street.

The plan, which Justice Minister Helen McEntee will launch today, will also see new programmes provided for young prolific offenders who are engaging in violent criminal behaviour.

The HSE, Tusla, Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána will also be tasked with extending drug outreach programmes to the under 18s.

Deaths in Rome

3. An Irish couple have been killed after being struck by a car in Rome.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the couple were aged 59 and 60.

Weather warning

4. It’s going to be another warm few days ahead with a weather warning remaining in place until tomorrow.

A Status Yellow High Temperature warning is currently in place nationwide until 8am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that it will be very warm and humid, with day time temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts.

Bill Kenneally

5. There is set to be a significant shift in a long-running State inquiry examining allegations of a cover-up in the case of convicted child abuser Bill Kenneally.

The Commission of Investigation will hold hearings in public for the first time – starting Monday 11 September, four years after it first got under way.

It’s examining allegations of collusion between An Garda Síochána, the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, the former South Eastern Health Board, Basketball Ireland and unnamed “political figures”.

Missing prisoner

6. Police have refused to rule out that Daniel Khalife has left the UK, or that he had outside help to escape prison, as the search for the fugitive terror suspect enters its third day.

Former soldier Khalife, who according to reports is accused of gathering information for Iran, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth in London on Wednesday.

Hong Kong floods

7. Hong Kong has flooded by the heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years, leaving the city’s streets and some subway stations under water and forcing its schools to close.

The nearby city of Shenzhen recorded the heaviest rains since records began in 1952.

Nuclear submarine

8. North Korea has launched a new nuclear attack submarine which has been under development for years, according to local media reports.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the “Hero Kim Kun Ok” vessel is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater.