This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

A new EU trade deal, the election of a new European leader, and school secretaries’ industrial action – here’s what’s happening today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 1 Jul 2019, 7:51 AM
49 minutes ago 2,306 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4704522
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #MERCOSUR DEAL The Government is facing pressure to vote against a new trade deal between the EU and South American countries that is billed as “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector.

2. #EU NEXT Talks will resume this morning to decide on who will lead the European Commission, after a long night of debate among European leaders failed to find a successor to Jean Claude Juncker.

3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION Ireland’s school secretaries will be balloted this autumn on whether to take action over inequalities and uncertain employment.

4. #PAYOUTS The Health Service Executive has paid out over €832 million on medical negligence cases since 2014, according to newly released figures.

5. #VACCINES The Minister for Health Simon Harris has called for cross party support on a new a motion that aims to increase the uptake of vaccines in Ireland.

6. #HONG KONG Protesters have clashed with police on the streets of Hong Kong as anti-government demonstrations continue in the Asian territory.

7. #TEXAS Ten people have been killed after a plane crashed into a hangar at an airport in the US.

8. #AIRBNB New data taken from Airbnb suggests that most of the revenue generated on the platform will come from rentals that will be deemed “commercial” under new laws set to come into effect from today.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie