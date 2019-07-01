The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MERCOSUR DEAL The Government is facing pressure to vote against a new trade deal between the EU and South American countries that is billed as “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector.

2. #EU NEXT Talks will resume this morning to decide on who will lead the European Commission, after a long night of debate among European leaders failed to find a successor to Jean Claude Juncker.

3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION Ireland’s school secretaries will be balloted this autumn on whether to take action over inequalities and uncertain employment.

4. #PAYOUTS The Health Service Executive has paid out over €832 million on medical negligence cases since 2014, according to newly released figures.

5. #VACCINES The Minister for Health Simon Harris has called for cross party support on a new a motion that aims to increase the uptake of vaccines in Ireland.

6. #HONG KONG Protesters have clashed with police on the streets of Hong Kong as anti-government demonstrations continue in the Asian territory.

7. #TEXAS Ten people have been killed after a plane crashed into a hangar at an airport in the US.

8. #AIRBNB New data taken from Airbnb suggests that most of the revenue generated on the platform will come from rentals that will be deemed “commercial” under new laws set to come into effect from today.

