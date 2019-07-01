This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Police use pepper spray after Hong Kong protesters block streets

Today is the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from UK to Chinese rule.

By AFP Monday 1 Jul 2019, 7:15 AM
Anti government protesters seen passing metal barriers during today's protests
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTERS smashed windows at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council today and tried force their way into the building by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors, as police responded with pepper spray.

Riot police were also seen inside the building, which has been at the centre of protests in the past three weeks, driven by demands for the withdrawal of a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Tensions rose once more in the semi-autonomous city this morning after small groups of mainly young, masked protesters seized three key thoroughfares, deploying metal and plastic barriers to block the way.

Riot police with helmets and shields faced off against protesters in the Admiralty and Wanchai districts of the city.

Shortly before a flag-raising ceremony to mark the handover, police swooped on protesters who had blockaded one street. At least one woman was seen bleeding from a head wound after the clashes as police made multiple arrests.

Some protesters hurled eggs at police, who later said 13 officers were also sent to hospital after being doused in an “unknown liquid”.

The rallies reflect growing fears that China is stamping down on the city’s freedoms and culture with the help of the finance hub’s pro-Beijing leaders.

Benny, a 20-year-old student who gave only one name, said protesters had been prodded into action by the obduracy of the city’s pro-Beijing appointed leadership.  

“This isn’t what we want, the government forced us to express (our views) this way,” he said. 

One country, two systems

Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, it is still administered separately under an arrangement known as “one country, two systems”.

The city enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the autocratic mainland, but many residents fear Beijing is already reneging on that deal.

Pro-democracy activists have organised a march every handover anniversary, calling for greater democratic freedoms — such as the right to elect the city’s leader.

They have mustered large crowds in recent years – including a two-month occupation in 2014 – but have failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

This year’s rally is framed by the unprecedented anti-government protests of the past three weeks that have drawn millions, with the public angry over police using tear gas and rubber bullets to clear crowds.

The spark for the current wave of protests was an attempt by chief executive Carrie Lam to pass the Beijing-backed extradition law, which she has now postponed following the public backlash.

The demonstrations have since morphed into a wider movement against Lam’s administration and Beijing. 

Lam – who has kept out of the public eye since her climbdown and has record low approval ratings – attended a flag-raising ceremony early today, marking the moment the city returned to Chinese ownership 22 years ago. 

But she and other dignitaries observed from inside due to “inclement weather” – the first time in the ceremony’s history.

Her speech stuck to the conciliatory tone she has used in recent weeks.

“What happened in recent months has caused conflicts and disputes between the government and residents,” Lam said. “It has made me fully understand that as a politician, I need to be aware and accurately grasp the feelings of the people.”

She then raised a champagne toast alongside cabinet officials and two of her predecessors.

A pro-democracy rally is scheduled to take place this afternoon, following the same route that two mass rallies last month took – from a park to the city’s legislature.

Permission for a separate pro-Beijing rally has been granted to start at the same time in the same park – raising fears of further confrontations.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

