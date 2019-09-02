The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT A leaked report seen by The Guardian says that all potential solutions to the Irish border issue after Brexit will be “fraught with difficulty” and leave small businesses struggling to cope.

2. #PENCE US Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Co Clare later today as he begins an official three-day state visit to Ireland.

3. #BALLYMUN A 7-year-old boy has been killed after being struck by a truck in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

4. #VACANT More than thirty sites owned by the Office of Public Works are lying vacant around the country, according to documents obtained by TheJournal.ie‘s investigative platform Noteworthy.

5. #DORIAN Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the US coast.

6. #DOUGLAS The operator of a Cork shopping centre where a car park was gutted by fire over the weekend says it is not known when owners will be reunited with their vehicles.

7. #DIET A teenage boy in the UK has been blinded after what doctors say is the result of years of bad nutrition, the first time that a bad diet has been linked to permanent damage of the nervous system.

8. #MIDDLE EAST Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have exchanged fire along the border between the two countries, escalating tensions further in the region following a week-long standoff.

