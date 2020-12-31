The 9 at 9: New Year's Eve

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: The government has announced the country is to re-enter Level 5 lockdown for a month, until 31 January.

2. #BREXIT: Brexit becomes a reality today as Britain leaves Europe’s customs union and single market.

3. #WEATHER It’s going to be a cold and frosty end to 2020 with snow and ice warnings in place for some counties.

4. #BANK HOLIDAY: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the government will consider an extra Bank Holiday for 2021.

5. #DRIVING: More than five out of every six drivers who were disqualified from driving in 2020 did not surrender their licence to the authorities as required by law.

6. #SHOT: A man shot dead by gardaí during an incident in west Dublin this afternoon has been named locally as 27-year-old George Nkencho.

7. #RETAILERS: Retail Excellence has said it was left shocked by the announcement that all non-essential shops would have to close by 6pm today under new Level 5 restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #SCHOOLS: The reopening of schools has been pushed back by a week due to the worsening Covid crisis.

9. #MINNEAPOLIS: Police in Minneapolis have shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side.