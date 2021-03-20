#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 9:00 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASTRAZENECA The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine is resuming in Ireland today after a precautionary pause during the week. 

2. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES A number of survivors of mother and baby homes have called on the Department of Children to handle their Data Subject Access Requests (SARs) as a matter of urgency.

3. #KNOCK Pope Francis has elevated the Knock shrine in Mayo to the status of an International Sanctuary of Special Eucharistic and Marian Devotion.

#4. FIGURES Over 2,000 new cases were confirmed between Monday and Thursday – here’s how the Covid-19 figures from the last seven days compare to previous weeks. 

5. #INVESTIGATION Gardaí have launched an investigation following a party this week at a Co Kildare castle owned by UCD professor and anti-lockdown campaigner Dolores Cahill.

6. #SEIZED Suspected cocaine and benzodiazepine worth almost €75,000 have been seized after a search in Clondalkin. 

7. #VOLCANO A volcano in south-western Iceland has erupted and spilled lava for the first time in 6,000 years.  

8. #LONDON People planning to join protests in central London this weekend in breach of coronavirus restrictions risk arrest, the Metropolitan Police said.  

9. #GRAFFITI A woman and a man were arrested in relation to a criminal damage incident at a government building in Dublin city yesterday.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

