Saturday 27 April, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #STORM HANNAH: Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power this morning after Storm Hannah battered the country overnight.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: Dublin City Council’s chief executive Owen Keegan described reaction to comments he made saying people may be reluctant to leave homeless services in Dublin because they are now “an attractive” option as “near hysterical”.

3. #SRI LANKA: 15 people, including six children, have died during a raid by Sri Lankan forces, police have said.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The White House has welcomed new talks between Britain and Ireland over reviving Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangement. 

5. #COURTS: A teenager told gardaí that she wanted to murder a social care worker and appeared annoyed when her assault on the worker didn’t lead to that outcome.

6. #DRUGS: The number of drug seizures in postal sorting centres has been growing every year since 2015, the Irish Times has reported. 

7. #CAR CHASE: Gardaí are investigating a car chase occurred in Drimnagh, Dublin yesterday afternoon

8. #BURGLARIES: Gardaí in Dundalk have not ruled out that the same criminals are behind two burglaries on elderly people in the space of three days.

9. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will withdraw its support for a UN treaty regulating the global arms trade, The Guardian has reported.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

