Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Three teenagers arrested after car chase involving stolen car

A number of vehicles were damaged during the incident.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Apr 2019, 11:00 PM
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a car chase that occurred in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, at about 3.30pm today.

Four male teenagers stole a car parked outside a premises on Davitt Road.

The driver of the car failed to stop for gardaí, and a number of vehicles were damaged in what gardaí described as “a short pursuit”.

The car came to a stop at Kylemore Park North and the occupants fled on foot.

Three teens were arrested shortly after, under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One male was taken to Crumlin Garda Station and two others were taken to Sundrive Road Garda Station.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

