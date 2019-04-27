This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

15 people, including 6 children, die as Sri Lankan police raid suspected Islamist safe house

The deaths came as three cornered suicide bombers blew themselves up and others were shot.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 8:13 AM
54 minutes ago 4,594 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4609143
Soldiers stand guard for checkpoints in the street of Colombo earlier this week
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Soldiers stand guard for checkpoints in the street of Colombo earlier this week
Soldiers stand guard for checkpoints in the street of Colombo earlier this week
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FIFTEEN PEOPLE, INCLUDING six children, have died during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces, police have said. 

The deaths came as three cornered suicide bombers blew themselves up and others were shot. 

The three men set off explosives inside what was believed to be an Islamist safe house near the eastern town of Kalmunai, which is 370 kilometres from the capital, last night. This killed three women and six children inside.

“Three other men, also believed to be suicide bombers, were found dead outside the house,” police said in a statement.

Police, backed by troops, exchanged fire with those inside the house for over an house, according to a military official. 

The bodies were recovered early this morning following a search operation. 

Gunmen opened fire on on troops when they attempted to storm the house under cover of darkness, a military spokesman said, adding that a civilian had got caught in the crossfire and died.

The joint operation was carried out following a tip off that those responsible for the Easter suicide bombings were holed up in a built up area of Kalmunai.

There were no casualties among the security forces, the police said.

The clashes came hours after the security forces raided a nearby location where they believe Islamist radicals recorded a video pledge to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before carrying out the deadly Easter bombings, which killed 253 people.

Police found an IS flag and uniforms similar to those worn by the eight fighters for the video before they launched Sunday’s attacks.

“We have found the backdrop the group used to record their video,” the police said in an earlier statement on Friday night.

The Islamic State group had released the video two days after the attack.

Police showed the clothing and the flag on national television, as well as some 150 sticks of dynamite and about 100,000 ball bearings seized from the house.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie