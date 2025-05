A SEARCH IS ongoing for a missing swimmer off Buncrana in Co Donegal.

One other swimmer has been brought to Letterkenny Hospital after being taken from the water. Their condition is currently unknown.

Advertisement

The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm by a member of the public who reported that there were a number of people in difficulty in the water.

The Greencastle and Mulroy Coast Guard units were tasked alongside RNLI lifeboats and the Coast Guard rescue helicopter to aid the search.

This is a breaking story with more to follow