The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FEUD: Gardaí investigating a serious gang feud in Longford have identified a number of men who were videoed posing with guns in a graveyard.

2. #JOHN DOWNEY: A man prosecution for the murder of two soldiers in 1972 has been extradited to the UK after handing himself in to gardaí.

3. #SUPERSTORM: Typhoon Hagibis has claimed its first victim even before making landfall in Japan, as potentially record-breaking rains and high winds sparked evacuation orders for more than 1.6 million people.

4. #BREXIT: UK EU officials will continue Brexit talks over the weekend amid rising speculation a deal is on the cards which could break the deadlock over the Irish border.

5. #DUBLIN: The National College of Ireland is in ongoing discussions with Dublin City Council regarding the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street.

6. #BUDGET: Doctors have said the government’s plan to extend free GP care to children under the age of eight will mount pressure on a service already near breaking point.

7. #TUSLA: A gay couple who have been fostering two children for more than a decade have called on other members of the LGBT+ community to consider taking on a fostering role.

8. #FUGITIVE: One of France’s most wanted men has been arrested in Scotland, eight years after vanishing without trace following the murder of his wife and four children.

9. #COUCH TIME: It’s a huge day for Irish international sport, as Ireland’s rugby team takes on Samoa in the world cup in Japan while the footballers face a crucial qualifier in Georgia.