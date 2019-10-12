This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 9:06 AM
6 minutes ago 176 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4848512
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FEUD: Gardaí investigating a serious gang feud in Longford have identified a number of men who were videoed posing with guns in a graveyard.

2. #JOHN DOWNEY: A man prosecution for the murder of two soldiers in 1972 has been extradited to the UK after handing himself in to gardaí

3. #SUPERSTORM: Typhoon Hagibis has claimed its first victim even before making landfall in Japan, as potentially record-breaking rains and high winds sparked evacuation orders for more than 1.6 million people.

4. #BREXIT: UK EU officials will continue Brexit talks over the weekend amid rising speculation a deal is on the cards which could break the deadlock over the Irish border.

5. #DUBLIN: The National College of Ireland is in ongoing discussions with Dublin City Council regarding the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street.

6. #BUDGET: Doctors have said the government’s plan to extend free GP care to children under the age of eight will mount pressure on a service already near breaking point.

7. #TUSLA: A gay couple who have been fostering two children for more than a decade have called on other members of the LGBT+ community to consider taking on a fostering role. 

8. #FUGITIVE: One of France’s most wanted men has been arrested in Scotland, eight years after vanishing without trace following the murder of his wife and four children.

9. #COUCH TIME: It’s a huge day for Irish international sport, as Ireland’s rugby team takes on Samoa in the world cup in Japan while the footballers face a crucial qualifier in Georgia.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie