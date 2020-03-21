This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 12,823 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5053498
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS:  126 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases to 683.  

2. #THE GAMBLER: Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81

3. #ITALY: An Italian brewer based in the centre of Lombardy, which was the first area in Italy to go into a ‘Red Zone’ lockdown, has advised Irish people that coronavirus isn’t just ‘the flu for the elderly’ – adding that people in their 40s are being hospitalised.

4. #UNPROVEN: President Donald Trump and the US government’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci publicly sparred over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with Covid-19.

5. #VISAS: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan announced last night that immigration permissions due to expire between 20 March and 20 May will be automatically extended for two months.

6. #CLARA: A teenage pedestrian has died following a collision involving a jeep in Clara, Co Offaly last night. 

7. #JOB CUTS: Celtic Media Group– which publishes titles such as the Meath Chronicle and the Anglo Celt – has said it will be temporarily cutting its workforce amid collapsing revenues due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

8. #FUNDRAISING: A theatre in Dublin has raised over €28k to help Irish artists who need financial help due to the coronavirus. 

9. #TESTING POSITIVE: One of Ireland’s 683 patients confirmed to have the Covid-19 virus has described his experience of being diagnosed and his time in self-isolation with his partner, who has also tested positive.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie