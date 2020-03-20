This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

126 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 683

There are now 683 cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 20 Mar 2020, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 99,523 Views 133 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052786
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at yesterday's briefing.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at yesterday's briefing.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at yesterday's briefing.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland were announced this evening by health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 683.  

Three people diagnosed with the coronavirus have so far died in the Republic. 

12 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit, representing 8.6% of all cases hospitalised. 29% of those in hospital from the disease are aged 65 or over. 

Nine new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland today, bringing their total number of cases to 86. So far one person with Covid-19 has died in the North.

Community transmission accounts for 40% of cases in the Republic where the transmission type is known. 

51% of all confirmed cases are located in Dublin and 15% in Cork. 

Yesterday, 191 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by health officials. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the median age of those diagnosed here is 43.

Holohan said this evening that he would not want people to take something “in a positive way” from the decrease in results today compared to yesterday’s increase. 

“The cases reported today would have been infected at least seven days ago before the onset of symptoms began,” he said. 

He said the country will not yet be seeing the full impact of social distancing measures put in place last week by the government. 

In a statement this evening, Holohan said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service. 

Ireland will “likely” have to impose social restrictions beyond 29 March, the head of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group Cillian de Gascun warned last night.

A bill giving the government emergency detention powers during the Covid-19 crisis passed through the Seanad this afternoon.

The government has also announced plans for a temporary ban on evictions for the duration of the crisis.

The worldwide death toll from the virus has now reached more than 10,000 people.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there are now nearly 250,000 cases of Covid-19 around the world. 

With reporting by Sean Murray.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (133)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie