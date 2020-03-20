This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Regional newspaper group says it will cut jobs temporarily amid coronavirus crisis

Celtic Media Group publishes the Anglo Celt, the Connaught Telegraph and the Meath Chronicle.

By Sean Murray Friday 20 Mar 2020, 10:49 PM
57 minutes ago 6,976 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5053350
Image: Shutterstock/Purple Anvil
Image: Shutterstock/Purple Anvil

CELTIC MEDIA GROUP – which publishes titles such as the Meath Chronicle and the Anglo Celt – has said it will be temporarily cutting its workforce amid collapsing revenues due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement this evening, it sounded warnings that urgent State support is needed for the news publishing industry with a number of titles around the country facing potential closure.

The group also publishes the Connaught Telegraph, Your Forum, the Westmeath Examiner and Independent Westmeath.

All staff are being paid in full to the end of March, but a decision has been made to temporarily cut some positions among editorial and sales staff. These staff will avail of the emergency Covid-19 payment, the company said, adding that numbers haven’t been confirmed among its 90-strong workforce.

The company still plans to publish its five weekly cover price titles across print and online, but said the publication of its Offaly Independent free newspaper is now suspended.

Frank Mulrennan, chief executive of Celtic Media Group said: “I am so proud of how my colleagues throughout the centres are responding to this crisis situation for us all in local businesses.

“By acting quickly once we saw the scale of revenue downturn in the last fortnight, we are putting in place a lower cost platform during these crisis weeks to allow us emerge as a strong business once the economy recovers.”

In a letter to Oireachtas members, with signatories including Anglo Celt editor Linda O’Reily, Meath Chronicle editor Gavan Becton and Local Ireland director John O’Hanlon said: “Some publishers fear their ability to survive beyond the next few months without immediate Government support.

“We cannot overstate the scale of the crisis facing the news publishing industry in the coming weeks and we are asking the State to ensure we can continue to fulfil our public service role in society.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie