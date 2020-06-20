This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know as you start you day.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 9:00 AM
44 minutes ago 3,019 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5128172
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID Latest figures from the Department of Health confirmed a further 2 deaths and 13 additional cases of the virus in Ireland. 

2. #DROUGHT The hosepipe ban currently in place in Ireland will remain despite some heavy spells of rainfall since the ban was put in place earlier this month, Irish Water has said.

3. #REOPENING Sports, weddings and haircuts will now be allowed from 29 June under the latest measures to reopen the economy. 

4. #COURTS A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

5. #AMERICA The US Justice Department has moved to oust a US official in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

6. #UN Ireland won a seat on the UN’s Security Council this week – here’s a look at what’s involved. 

7. #COCAINE An Irishman has been arrested in Amsterdam following the seizure of 16kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.12 million in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #BLM A police officer who was involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is set to be fired from his job, the mayor of the US town in which the incident occurred has said.

9. #WARNINGS A yellow wind and rainfall warning is in place today for parts of the west and south-west.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie