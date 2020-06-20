The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID Latest figures from the Department of Health confirmed a further 2 deaths and 13 additional cases of the virus in Ireland.

2. #DROUGHT The hosepipe ban currently in place in Ireland will remain despite some heavy spells of rainfall since the ban was put in place earlier this month, Irish Water has said.

3. #REOPENING Sports, weddings and haircuts will now be allowed from 29 June under the latest measures to reopen the economy.

4. #COURTS A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

5. #AMERICA The US Justice Department has moved to oust a US official in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

6. #UN Ireland won a seat on the UN’s Security Council this week – here’s a look at what’s involved.

7. #COCAINE An Irishman has been arrested in Amsterdam following the seizure of 16kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.12 million in Ireland.

8. #BLM A police officer who was involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is set to be fired from his job, the mayor of the US town in which the incident occurred has said.

9. #WARNINGS A yellow wind and rainfall warning is in place today for parts of the west and south-west.