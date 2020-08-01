The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GARDAÍ Twenty-two members of An Garda Síochána have been convicted of a crime over the past three and a half years.
2. #HACKED Twitter said the hackers responsible for a recent high-profile breach fooled the social media company’s employees into giving them access over the phone.
3. #AMERICA US President Donald Trump said he will take action as early as today to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.
4. #JOBS Experts have said the jobs market will likely have a slow recovery, as the government this week told recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) they should be “genuinely seeking work”.
5. #STATUES An art historian has said that the statues removed from outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin were not slave girls but were instead “princesses”.
6. #SUSPENDED Twitter has permanently suspended former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty’s account.
7. #ESCAPE A murder suspect has escaped from the Oklahoma County jail by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.
8. #NURSING HOMES The lack of statutory clinical oversight of care in private nursing homes is one of the greatest weaknesses exposed by Covid-19, the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 has said.
9. #WEATHER Sunny spells and occasional showers will give way to more thundery showers this evening.
