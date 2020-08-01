This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 1 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,496 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5165783
Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Khytra
Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Khytra

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDAÍ Twenty-two members of An Garda Síochána have been convicted of a crime over the past three and a half years.

2. #HACKED Twitter said the hackers responsible for a recent high-profile breach fooled the social media company’s employees into giving them access over the phone.

3. #AMERICA US President Donald Trump said he will take action as early as today to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

4. #JOBS Experts have said the jobs market will likely have a slow recovery, as the government this week told recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) they should be “genuinely seeking work”. 

5. #STATUES An art historian has said that the statues removed from outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin were not slave girls but were instead “princesses”. 

6. #SUSPENDED Twitter has permanently suspended former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty’s account.

7. #ESCAPE A murder suspect has escaped from the Oklahoma County jail by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #NURSING HOMES The lack of statutory clinical oversight of care in private nursing homes is one of the greatest weaknesses exposed by Covid-19, the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 has said. 

9. #WEATHER Sunny spells and occasional showers will give way to more thundery showers this evening

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie