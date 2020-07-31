This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Art historian says sculptures removed from Shelbourne Hotel did not depict slaves

The University of London lecturer said that the women were instead princesses.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 31 Jul 2020, 10:51 PM
55 minutes ago 7,913 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5165686
An empty plinth outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
An empty plinth outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.
An empty plinth outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

AN ART HISTORIAN has said that the statues removed from outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin were not slave girls but were instead “princesses”. 

Kyle Leyden, who lectures at the University of London, told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime programme that the original catalogue the work was chosen from did not refer to the statues as slaves. 

“In that printed catalogue, it appears that the man who originally created and sculpted the statues does not actually refer to them as slaves. He did not intend them to be read as slaves,” Leyden said. 

“It was clear that the Egyptian statue at least was not in any way to be read as a slave. It was wearing a royal Egyptian headdress, which would indicate it was a princess,” he told the programme. 

The four bronze statues – said to depict two Nubian princesses from the lower Nile and their slave girls holding torches – were recently removed from outside the historic hotel. 

The statues, which included two apparently manacled slave women, stood on top of plinths outside the Shelbourne. 

Earlier this week, Dublin City Council said that it was investigating the removal of the statues for potential breaches of rules around listed buildings. The removal also sparked concerns among the Irish Georgian Society. 

Leyden said that the women depicted in the statues are dressed in expensive, high-quality materials. In contrast, sculptures of slaves usually saw women depicted naked. 

“The Shelbourne statue is clothed in expensive striped silk and wears a golden headband,” he said. Referring to the statues as part of an “Egyptomania” that swept Europe in the early 19th century, he said it was unlikely the women in the statues were wearing manacles. 

“They are simply bangles around the ankles of the statues. In addition to that, all four of the statues wear the same bangle around their ankles,” he added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also said that the downward-looking pose of the statues was an intentional artistic decision. 

“These statues were always intended to be displayed at a height of about 12 feet. If you think about this practically, if a statue was looking either straight ahead or up at a height of 12 feet, you simply wouldn’t see any of the features on the face,” Leyden said. 

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie