The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PIETA: Darkness Into Light has raised nearly €6.5 million for suicide-prevention charity Pieta as thousands of people braved poor weather condition to take part in the annual event.

2. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: More than 200,000 vaccines were administered in Ireland in the seven days up to Wednesday.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Unionist leaders who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement have written an open letter calling for the suspension of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

4. #MINSINFORMATION: How Irish wellness Instagram accounts have become a hotbed of Covid-19 misinformation is the focus of an investigation by The Journal.

5. #SCOTLAND: The Scottish National Party has won three key seats but its hopes of securing an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament election remain on a knife edge.

6. #JERUSALEM: At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli police officers have been hurt in clashes in Jerusalem, Palestinian medics and Israeli police say.

7. #COVID-19: The World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for the Covid vaccine made by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm. It is the first vaccine developed by a non-Western country to get WHO backing.

8. #SUDOCREM: Teva Pharmaceuticals announced the closure of its Sudocrem manufacturing plant in Baldoyle, Dublin by 2023.

9. #WEATHER: A wet and windy start to the day, with heavy showers and spot flooding, will clear in most places later this morning giving way to brighter and sunnier conditions extending from the west and southwest with just scattered showers.