#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 8 May 2021, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,825 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5431766
Image: Shutterstock/NOBUHIRO ASADA
Image: Shutterstock/NOBUHIRO ASADA

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PIETA: Darkness Into Light has raised nearly €6.5 million for suicide-prevention charity Pieta as thousands of people braved poor weather condition to take part in the annual event.

2. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: More than 200,000 vaccines were administered in Ireland in the seven days up to Wednesday. 

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Unionist leaders who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement have written an open letter calling for the suspension of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

4. #MINSINFORMATION: How Irish wellness Instagram accounts have become a hotbed of Covid-19 misinformation is the focus of an investigation by The Journal.

5. #SCOTLAND: The Scottish National Party has won three key seats but its hopes of securing an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament election remain on a knife edge.

6. #JERUSALEM: At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli police officers have been hurt in clashes in Jerusalem, Palestinian medics and Israeli police say.

7. #COVID-19: The World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for the Covid vaccine made by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm. It is the first vaccine developed by a non-Western country to get WHO backing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #SUDOCREM: Teva Pharmaceuticals announced the closure of its Sudocrem manufacturing plant in Baldoyle, Dublin by 2023.

9. #WEATHER: A wet and windy start to the day, with heavy showers and spot flooding, will clear in most places later this morning giving way to brighter and sunnier conditions extending from the west and southwest with just scattered showers.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie