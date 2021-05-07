Sudocrem won't be made in Ireland after 2023 as production moves to Bulgaria

SUDOCREM MANUFACTURER TEVA Pharmaceuticals has announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in Baldoyle, Dublin by 2023.

Some 110 jobs are expected to be lost when production of the over-the-counter cream is transferred to Troyan, Bulgaria.

The company said the move to the plant in Bulgaria is subject to an ongoing consultation process.

Invented by Thomas Smith in a Cabra pharmacy in 1931, Sudocrem quickly became a staple topical ointment in every Irish home.

Sold exclusively in Ireland until the 70s, the cream is now available in over 50 countries with over 34.4 million pots sold worldwide every year.

Employees at the Baldoyle plant were told of the closure of the site yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Teva said the move is part of a wider programme to optimise its global manufacturing network.

Its Waterford plant, which is responsible for the manufacture and development of respiratory products, will remain in operation.

“We know that this news is disappointing for many, but we’ll do everything we can to support all our affected employees throughout this process,” a spokesperson said.

“We’ll continue to have a strong presence in Ireland through our respiratory manufacturing plant in Waterford in addition to our commercial activities, and we remain fully committed to the Irish market.”