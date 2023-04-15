GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

‘Mayo for Sam’

1. US President Joe Biden’s four-day visit to Ireland came to an end last night with a speech to a crowd of over 25,000 in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Biden concluded his remarks with three words that every GAA fan in the county wanted to hear: “Mayo for Sam.”

Tesco Clubcard

2. People on social media were taken aback recently when they discovered that a can of a certain brand of deodorant cost €9 in a Tesco store, though it was half price at €4.5o for those who have a Tesco Clubcard.

But some are concerned that the discounts given for handing over personal data can come with a cost.

Citizens Assembly

3. The first meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs is taking place in Dublin today.

The assembly was formally established last month and is mandated to examine possible policy, legislative and operational changes to Ireland’s drug policy to reduce harm on individuals, communities and wider Irish society.

Biden 2024?

4. Back to the US President now, Biden said late last night he has decided to run for a second term and will announce his campaign “relatively soon.”

Asked about the 2024 election as he was about to board Air Force One, he said: “I told you my plan is to run again.”

Wakayama

5. In Japan, prime minister Fumio Kishida has resumed campaigning after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent “smoke bomb” blast.

The incident came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatised the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials.

Pension reform

6. Meanwhile in France, president Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law, defying three months of protests and pleas from unions not to implement the legislation.

Unions warned they were calling for mass Labour Day protests on 1 May, while some violent demonstrations erupted in several cities overnight after the verdict was announced.

House prices

7. Residential property prices increased by 5% in the 12 months to February, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

However, that’s the lowest rate of annual growth in 22 months, when an increase of 4.5% was recorded nationally in April 2021.

Ringaskiddy

8. Suspected cocaine estimated to be worth €3.85 million has been seized at a port in Co Cork.

The drugs, which were contained in a refrigeration unit of a shipping container, had “originated in Ecuador”, gardaí said.

RIP

9. President Michael D Higgins has lead the tributes to Mark Sheehan, lead guitarist with Irish band The Script, who passed away yesterday after “a brief illness”.

President Higgins said the Dubliner had played an “outstanding part” in promoting Irish musical success across the world.