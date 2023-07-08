GOOD MORNING.

All Together Now

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that a speaker who appeared at last year’s All Together Now festival is suing the organisers.

Rachel Moran, an author and former sex worker, had addressed the festival in Co Waterford last July.

She has now lodged papers with the High Court this week against organisers POD Festivals Ltd.

Witness appeal

2. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Fermoy, Co Cork last Saturday.

A passenger in one of the cars, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured in the collision. He was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later charged. He is currently before the courts.

Roscommon collision

3. A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Roscommon.

The incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday afternoon on the N5 at Bellanagare.

Dutch government collapse

4. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government has collapsed over “insurmountable” differences on how to tackle migration, with elections expected in November.

Rutte, 56, the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader and one of Europe’s most experienced politicians, said days of crisis talks between the four parties failed to produce a deal.

They fell out over Rutte’s plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.

UN condemns Israel

5. Israel’s UN ambassador has called on secretary-general Antonio Guterres to retract his condemnation of the country’s excessive use of force in the military operation that targeted a refugee camp in the West Bank.

But a UN spokesperson said yesterday the secretary-general “stands by those views”.

Cluster bombs

6. The US has authorised the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine despite the fact such bombs are banned in over 100 countries because of the risk they pose to civilians.

Kyiv has been requesting more and more powerful military equipment since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February last year and this latest addition to the Ukrainian arsenal follows a pattern of incremental escalation in the flow of arms coming from the US.

Women of Honour

7. Talks on the terms of reference for an inquiry into the Defence Forces continue amid calls by stakeholders to expand its scope.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin is due to outline his recommendations on the form of the inquiry to Cabinet colleagues next week.

He has said the investigation should take the form of a tribunal of inquiry with public hearings rather than a behind-closed-doors commission of inquiry.

However, the Women of Honour have said it would be a “pointless exercise” without widening the terms of reference.

GAA stabbing

8. A man arrested after two people were stabbed at an under-16s GAA match in Co Tyrone yesterday evening has been released on police bail.

The incident happened at a sports ground on Covent Road in Cookstown.

Budget analysis

9. In an analysis piece this morning, Paul O’Donoghue looks at why the Government is set to break its own Budget rules for the second year in a row.