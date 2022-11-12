The 9 at 9

HERE’S ALL THE news you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine

1. President Volomymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday that Kherson was “ours” after Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the regional capital, the only one Moscow captured in nearly nine months of fighting.

Noteworthy

2. Lobby records and documents obtained by Noteworthy show how the construction industry has pushed back against the judicial review process.

US Midterms

3. As the Demcrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate last night with the election of former astronaut Mark Kelly in Arizona, Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024.

Armed Robbery

4. A man was held at knifepoint yesterday during an armed robbery in Cork.

A man entered a business premises on the South Douglas Road armed with a knife and demanded money yesterday afternoon at around 1:50 pm.

He held a male customer at knifepoint, threatened the staff, and left the scene with a substantial sum of money.

Fatal road collision

5. A woman in her 60s died from injuries sustained after being struck by a motorcycle in Dublin city centre on Wednesday. Gardaí at Store Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

British-Irish Council

6. Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the relationship between the UK and Ireland has improved in recent weeks, as he attended the 38th British-Irish Council summit.

G20

7. After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s Covid-19 bubble and will attend the G20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in Indonesia.

Cannabis Bill

8. A bill that would legalise the personal use of cannabis is set to go before the Dáil in around two weeks. It was due to be introduced during the summer but was delayed, Gino Kenny of People Before Profit told The Journal.

Inflation

9. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing to cut defence spending in real terms as planned budget hikes are dwarfed by soaring inflation.