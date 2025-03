GOOD MORNING, AND happy St Patrick’s Day.

Private renting

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that landlord Ires Reit is seeking to attach a common area fee to the bills of people looking to live in a Drumcondra apartment block, despite an earlier agreement not to.

The private sector landlord – Ireland’s biggest with up to 3,700 apartments in Dublin alone – agreed during mediation with the rental sector regulator to stop trying to charge a tenant €150 monthly for the ‘common area’ of the apartment block – but two months later began pursuing other tenants for the fee at the same building.

Ceasefire talks

2. US President Donald Trump has said he plans to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin tomorrow about “land” and “power plants” during discussions about ending the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said discussions are already ongoing about “dividing up certain assets” between the warring parties.

St Patrick’s Day

3. Thousands of people across the island of Ireland are expected to gather for dozens of events and parades today in celebration of St Patrick’s Day.

Big Apple

4. From New York, our Political Editor Christina Finn reports that Tánaiste Simon Harris will march in today’s St Patrick’s Day parade down Fifth Avenue, as part of his US programme focusing on economic and business opportunities.

Kocani

5. In North Macedonia, authorities have detained 15 people and ordered a nationwide review of entertainment venue licenses after a nightclub fire left 59 people dead and 155 injured.

Housing crisis

6. Back home, over half of Ireland’s local authorities are failing to collect money from owners of derelict sites, as latest figures suggest that councils are owed more than €20 million in unpaid levies.

Red Sea

7. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed to have twice attacked an American aircraft carrier group within 24 hours, calling it retaliation for deadly US strikes.

Top job

8. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out running for the presidency this year.

Ukraine

9. As Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day, many Ukrainians here are marking their third anniversary of fleeing their homeland. We spoke to some of them about the items they had managed to salvage as they fled their homes, and the connections they’ve been making with their communities in Ireland.