TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has ruled out running for the presidency this year.

With current President Michael D Higgins due to finish out his second term, a presidential election must be held this year.

Asked if he would consider putting his name forward, Martin said:

“No, I will not be running for president.

“I’ve the honour now of being elected as Taoiseach.”

He said his focus is on his work, highlighting housing and disability issues as a priority for him.

A commitment he made to people in his Cork South Central constituency that he would represent them for the full Dail term is something he takes seriously, he added.

“Fortunately, the election went well and I’m Taoiseach as well as a TD and that’s a great honour. I will focus on my work as Taoiseach and as a member of this government.

“Housing is the number one issue. Disability is something that, for me, is unfinished business.” His comments come amid speculation about what candidate Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil might put forward, with talk now that the two parties will not work together to back one person.

It was reported last month that left-leaning parties in the Dáil, including Labour, the Social Democrats and the Greens, may unite to back one candidate in this year’s presidential election.

A number of names have been thrown around for the left-wing contender – Belfast SDLP MP Claire Hanna, left-wing independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, former Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, Independent Senator Frances Black and also Galway TD Catherine Connolly. Over the weekend, there was speculation that Independent Senator Michael McDowell might throw his hat in the ring.