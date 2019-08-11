This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know on your Sunday morning.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 9:05 AM
55 minutes ago 3,025 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4761197
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: Questions are being raised in the US about how billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was able to take his own life in a Manhattan jail. 

2. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: A week on since Nóra Quoirin disappearance in Malaysia, search teams are checking “key locations” after no breakthrough has been found, RTÉ reports.

3. #LOUTH: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Dundalk after a 93-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation at a house in Blackrock.

4. #REDRESS: Applicants to the State’s redress scheme for victims of child sexual abuse in schools have expressed concern about whether their legal fees will be paid.

5. #COLLEGE FEES: Education Minister Joe McHugh has told the Sunday Independent that university registration fees will be frozen for five years if Fine Gael returns to government after the next general election.

6. #BRINGING VINYL BACK: Golden Discs is launching an international online store to sell Irish music to the US market and beyond.

7. MENTAL HEALTH: There are just 74 acute beds for children and adolescents across the country, with no beds at all available in at least 19 counties in Ireland.

8. #TYPHOON LEKIMA: At least 28 people have been killed and more than a million forced from their homes as Typhoon Lekima hits China. (BBC News)

9. #CRUNCH GAME: In the second All-Ireland football semi-final, Kerry and Tyrone will face off in Croke Park today with the winner taking on Dublin in three weeks.

Questions of Epstein death in US jail, college free freeze and a week since Nóra Quoirin’s disappearance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie