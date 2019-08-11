The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: Questions are being raised in the US about how billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was able to take his own life in a Manhattan jail.

2. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: A week on since Nóra Quoirin disappearance in Malaysia, search teams are checking “key locations” after no breakthrough has been found, RTÉ reports.

3. #LOUTH: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Dundalk after a 93-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation at a house in Blackrock.

4. #REDRESS: Applicants to the State’s redress scheme for victims of child sexual abuse in schools have expressed concern about whether their legal fees will be paid.

5. #COLLEGE FEES: Education Minister Joe McHugh has told the Sunday Independent that university registration fees will be frozen for five years if Fine Gael returns to government after the next general election.

6. #BRINGING VINYL BACK: Golden Discs is launching an international online store to sell Irish music to the US market and beyond.

7. MENTAL HEALTH: There are just 74 acute beds for children and adolescents across the country, with no beds at all available in at least 19 counties in Ireland.

8. #TYPHOON LEKIMA: At least 28 people have been killed and more than a million forced from their homes as Typhoon Lekima hits China. (BBC News)

9. #CRUNCH GAME: In the second All-Ireland football semi-final, Kerry and Tyrone will face off in Croke Park today with the winner taking on Dublin in three weeks.

