The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID: Ahead of a meeting with unions in July, the government expressed concern that classifying Covid-19 as an “occupational illness” could have serious consequences for both employers and the State in terms of liability.

2. #FLU: Health experts are looking to the Southern Hemisphere for an insight into how the season flu and Covid-19 interact.

3. #SUPREME COURT: US President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

4. #ETHNICITY: Data on the ethnicity and the place of birth of healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 is now available for the first time.

5. #BREONNA: Hundreds of people marched in Louisville’s streets last night, the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

6. #BIDEN: Joe Biden has said he expects “personal attacks and lies” from Donald Trump in their first televised debate on Tuesday.

7. #COLLISION: A pedestrian has died after being struck by a van in Cork.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #DONEGAL: Gardaí are carrying out an investigation to identify the organisers of an anti-Covid-19 restriction demonstration in Co Donegal.

9. #SWITZERLAND: Swiss voters will today decide whether to abandon their free movement of people agreement with the European Union, the BBC reports.