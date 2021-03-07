The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CRASH: A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary.
2. #VACCINE: A Covid-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Janssen – owned by Johnson and Johnson – is expected to be approved next week. Here’s everything you need to know.
3. #CERVICALCHECK: A radiation oncologist has said that there is “more heightened anxiety” about proven cervical-cancer treatments since the CervicalCheck controversy broke in 2018.
4. #PROTEST: A number of arrests were made yesterday as a protest rally calling for an end to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions took place in Cork City.
5. #COVID: A further 539 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
6. #SHOOTING: A man and a woman have been seriously injured following a shooting incident in Dublin.
7. #BREXIT: The British government’s chief Brexit negotiator has called on Brussels to “shake off any remaining ill will” towards the UK for leaving the bloc.
8. #ALLEGATIONS: Gardaí investigating allegations of indecent assault during the 1970s and 1980s arrested a man in his late 70s yesterday. He has since been released without charge.
9. #CHARGED: A Co Derry man has been remanded in custody accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman, RTÉ has reported.
