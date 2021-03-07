#Open journalism No news is bad news

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co Tipperary

The incident happened on the R497 in Reiska, Kilcommon yesterday at around 2.10pm.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 7:07 AM
File photo - R497 in Reiska, Kilcommon
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary. 

The incident happened on the R497 in Reiska, Kilcommon yesterday at around 2.10pm. 

Gardaí attended the scene and a motorbike was located in a ditch. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 40s, was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Templemore where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The road was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators, but it is expected to open this morning. 

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

