#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Advertisement

Man (70s) arrested following historical indecent assault allegations

The man in his late 70s is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 6:56 PM
54 minutes ago 8,480 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5374059

Snag_1a86c96 Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick city. Source: Google Street View

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING ALLEGATIONS of indecent assault during the 1970s and 1980s have arrested a man in his late 70s. 

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Protective Services Unit arrested the man in Limerick city this morning.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie