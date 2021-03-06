Man (70s) arrested following historical indecent assault allegations

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING ALLEGATIONS of indecent assault during the 1970s and 1980s have arrested a man in his late 70s.
Gardaí attached to the Divisional Protective Services Unit arrested the man in Limerick city this morning.
The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson added.
