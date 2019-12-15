The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LUAS: A cyclist has died after being struck by a Luas in the early hours of this morning.

2. #CHILD ABUSE: Internal Tusla documents reveal staff who were assessing Scouting Ireland’s safeguarding policies complained about the initial level of engagement from the organisation.

3. #ELECTION: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to to demand that he choose a date for the next general election, the Sunday Independent reports.

4. #GOLD: The government is currently drafting a bill to regulate the cash for gold trade in Ireland.

5. #SORRY: Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for Labour’s poor result in the British general election.

6. #WICKLOW: A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí investigating the serious assault of a woman in Arlow, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

7. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple from Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

8. #PROTEST: Three people were arrested yesterday in relation to protests that took place outside Leinster House in the afternoon.

9. #MONEY: 715 properties worth €1 million or more have been sold in Ireland so far this year.

