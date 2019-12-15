This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 8:56 AM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LUAS: A cyclist has died after being struck by a Luas in the early hours of this morning. 

2. #CHILD ABUSE: Internal Tusla documents reveal staff who were assessing Scouting Ireland’s safeguarding policies complained about the initial level of engagement from the organisation. 

3. #ELECTION: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to to demand that he choose a date for the next general election, the Sunday Independent reports. 

4. #GOLD: The government is currently drafting a bill to regulate the cash for gold trade in Ireland. 

5. #SORRY: Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for Labour’s poor result in the British general election. 

6. #WICKLOW: A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí investigating the serious assault of a woman in Arlow, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.  

7. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple from Portmarnock, Co Dublin. 

8. #PROTEST: Three people were arrested yesterday in relation to protests that took place outside Leinster House in the afternoon. 

9. #MONEY: 715 properties worth €1 million or more have been sold in Ireland so far this year. 

Comments have been closed as arrests have been made. 

