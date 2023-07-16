GOOD MORNING.

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

Stolen cars in Cork

1. In our main story this morning, News Correspondent Niall O’Connor reports that in a suburb on the southside of Cork city, there is a group of teenage boys and girls who have formed a gang dedicated to stealing Asian car imports and documenting their crimes on social media.

The group, mostly aged from 14 to 16, spend time in the middle of the night and in the early morning stealing cars: Cork gardaí say there has been a significant increase in vehicle thefts all in the space of the last year and a half.

Man charged Cork stabbing

2. A man has been charged following following the fatal assault of a woman at a home in Wilton, Cork on Friday evening.

The 38-year-old woman died after sustaining a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

Tipperary collision

3. A teenager has died following a two-car collision in Co Tipperary.

The collision occurred on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm yesterday.

Mayo collision

4. In Co Mayo, a man has died following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred at around 3.35pm yesterday on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford.

Drug seizure

5. Two men have been charged after an estimated €11.4 million worth of cocaine was found in a horsebox at Rosslare Harbour.

The drugs seizure was made on Thursday by Revenue Customs officers at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

Canary Islands wildfire

6. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated as a wildfire rages “out of control” on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands, destroying around a dozen homes, authorities have said.

The blaze has affected an area of about 4,500 hectares and officials warned residents the situation could worsen because a heatwave has made the terrain tinder-dry.

Drumcree

7. Drumcree was back in the news this year, decades after the parading dispute in the North first made headlines.

This 12 July, which fell on Wednesday, was a celebration for thousands of people who took to the streets to cheer on and participate in parades that marked the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

But many in Northern Ireland will remember the Drumcree Crises as a flashpoint for violence and anger during the marching season in the years leading up to the Good Friday Agreement, and into the turn of the century.

Eimer McAuley reports.

All-Ireland semi-final

8. Dublin will take their place in the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2020, after seeing off Monaghan by seven points.

A brilliant final 15 minutes brought scores from Brian Fenton (2), Jack McCaffrey and 1-1 from substitute Dean Rock as they finally wrestled control of a tie that looked it was going to the wire after a Conor McManus mark brought the Oriel county level after 60 minutes.

Tailteann Cup

9. Meath will compete for the Sam Maguire Cup in 2024 after turning in a strong second-half performance at Croke Park to see off Down and secure the Tailteann Cup title.

Tied at half-time in an entertaining encounter, Colm O’Rourke’s men pushed on impressively to secure the county’s first piece of senior silverware at Croke Park since winning the 2010 Leinster title.