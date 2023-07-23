GOOD MORNING.

Heatwave

1. In our main story this morning, Diarmuid Pepper reports that some are concerned that the ongoing heatwave across Southern Europe will affect the produce available on Irish supermarket shelves in the coming weeks.

The UN’s World Meteorological Agency has warned that the trend shows “no signs of decreasing” and many of the knock-on effects of baking temperatures in the rest of Europe are with us already.

Justin Leonard, managing director of Jackie Leonard & Sons fruit and vegetable business in Dublin, told The Journal that there is already a short supply of some fresh produce from Spain due to the weather.

RTÉ

2. Nearly 15,000 summonses were issued last year for failure to pay for a TV licence, with 9,610 cases appearing before the courts.

The number of summonses issued last year is more than double than that in 2021, with 7,507 summonses issued and 4,328 court appearances.

Met Éireann

3. A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for 13 counties.

The warning is in effect in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Ukraine

4. One person has been killed after the Ukrainian port city of Odesa came under renewed Russian missile attack early this morning,

The attack comes hours before President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a summit with his staunch Belarus ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Greece

5. High winds forecast for today are expected to hamper firefighters’ battle to contain a blaze burning out of control on the Greek island of Rhodes, where some 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

The flames have burned for nearly a week on the island as Greece has been battered by an extended spell of extreme heat that has made it challenging to contain the blaze.

Women’s World Cup

6. Louise Quinn has emerged as a fresh injury concern for Ireland, but is expected to play their second World Cup group game against Canada.

The centurion sustained a knock amidst her towering performance in last Thursday’s opening defeat to Australia.

Cannabis

7. A court heard yesterday that a passenger was “caught red-handed” after Dublin Airport customs officials seized €340,000 of cannabis hidden in luggage after he flew in from Los Angeles.

Brian Thackaberry, 34, of Church Hill, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin District Court yesterday and was denied bail.

Investigation

8. McDonald’s is to investigate allegations that an employee in Ireland was subjected to taunts at work after she was raped at a house party.

Ciara Mangan waived her right to anonymity and spoke publicly this week after a former co-worker was convicted of raping her 10 years ago.

Quiz

9. The Irish team will play Canada at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia at 1pm on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, why not test your knowledge about Canada and try our quiz?