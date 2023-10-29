GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Matthew Perry

1. Matthew Perry, star of the hit US comedy series Friends, has been found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54.

One of the most familiar faces on television during the 10 series of Friends died after an apparent drowning, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

Israel-Gaza

2. Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of “intolerable” suffering.

The United Nations warned thousands more civilians could die in Gaza as Israel declared the war had entered a “second stage”, stepping up its ground operations inside the Hamas-run territory.

Floods

3. There has been significant flooding across parts of Wexford following heavy rain in numerous parts of the country yesterday.

A Status Yellow rain warning was in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow from 5pm yesterday and until 4am today.

Another Status Yellow rain warning for Louth and Meath kicked in at 8pm yesterday and remained in place until 6am today.

Catholic schooling

4. Multi-denominational organisations raised concerns with the Minister for Education last year about whether parents’ voices would be heard under a pilot scheme that was supposed to kickstart divestment of Catholic primary schools.

Documents released to The Journal under Freedom of Information show concerns were raised by two multi-denominational school organisations – An Foras Patrúnachta and Educate Together – just days after Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the pilot for eight areas with no multi-denominational national school in March 2022.

Fatal collisions

5. A man and a woman have died in separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Waterford.

In Cork, a woman aged in her 80s died following a collision between an articulated truck and two cars on the N22 at Crookstown at around 9.30am on Friday.

In Waterford, a man aged in his 20s died following a single vehicle collision on the N29 at Port Road shortly after 10.30pm yesterday.

Dublin marathon

6. The annual Dublin Dublin Marathon takes place today, with thousands of people due to take part.

A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.

Mike Pence ends campaign

7. Former US vice president Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

Rugby World Cup

8. In the world of sport, South Africa won the Rugby World Cup last night after defeating New Zealand 12-11.

Clock changes

9. The clocks went back back an hour at 2am this morning.

That means you’ll have gotten an extra hour in bed, and that evenings will get darker and mornings slightly brighter for the next few months.