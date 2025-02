GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has announced broad tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, claiming a “major threat” from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canadian and Mexican exports to the United States will face a 25% tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% levy.

Goods from China, which already face various rates of duties, will see an additional 10% tariff.

2. ‘Shenanigans’

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said the government should not be surprised at the level of anger among the opposition over the speaking rights row.

O’Gorman said he expects regular “shenanigans” from the new government.

3. No Matter What

A new documentary on Irish pop band Boyzone is airing on Sky Documentaries and NOW tonight at 9pm.

The three-part documentary, Boyzone: No Matter What, features never-before-seen footage of the band, as well as interviews with band members Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy, and Mikey Graham, as well former manager Louis Walsh.

4. West Bank raids

The Israeli army said that it had killed “a number of terrorists” in three air strikes yesterday in the occupied West Bank, where a new operation was underway around the village of Tamun.

5. Speed limits

A heads up for motorists and other road users – changes to the speed limit on Irish roads are set to come into effect this month.

The move, aimed at improving road safety, will see speed limits reduced by 20km/h on many roads across the country.

6. Pensions

With politics often being so stoic and samey, it can be a nice change of pace to discuss a more left field idea. And boy, do we have one here.

Andrew Lewin, an MP who is part of the current UK Labour government, has proposed giving under 40s access to £11,500 (€13,750) in exchange for delaying retirement by one year.

7. Carlow crash

A fundraiser set up to raise funds to support the families of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri, two Indian nationals who were killed in a single-vehicle road collision, has raised over €50,000.

Bhargav and Suresh, both aged in their 20s, were students at SETU Carlow. The collision occurred at approximately 1:15am yesterday morning on the N80 in Leagh, Rathhoe.

8. Seanad election

Aontú has landed its first ever Senator for the party after Sarah O’Reilly was deemed elected on the Agricultural Panel of the Seanad this evening.

The panel has now had its 11 seats filled, as counting to determine the 11 seats of the vocational Labour panel has begun.

9. Golf

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one shot off the lead heading into the final round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

McIlroy briefly the outright lead after a brilliant round of 65, with the Offaly man climbing up alongside him with the same score shortly after to set up a mouthwatering conclusion on Sunday.