Middle East

1. Iran unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly strikes on Israel overnight, as Tel Aviv launched an expanded assault on Tehran’s energy industry and Defence Ministry headquarters

New explosions boomed across Tehran as Iranian missiles entered Israel’s skies in attacks which Israeli emergency officials said caused deaths around the country, including four in an apartment building in the Galilee region.

Prison overcrowding

2. Irish jails are so overcrowded that prison authorities are left with no other option but to release long sentence prisoners despite convictions for serious offences, The Journal has learned.

Multiple security and civil service sources have confirmed that a number of prisoners, including those suspected to be members of Organised Crime Groups, have been released.

‘No Kings Day’

3. Donald Trump hosted the largest US military parade in decades on his 79th birthday, as thousands of protesters rallied across the country to accuse him of acting like a dictator.

Organisers said they were protesting against Trump’s dictatorial overreach, and in particular what they described as the strongman symbolism of the parade.

Gaza

4. Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed to The Journal that his department is reviewing what additional checks the state can carry out to ensure that no weapons destined for Israel are flown through Ireland.

Undersea security

5. Ireland has signed a multi-million euro deal with French company Thales DMS for sonar for the Irish Naval Service which will be able to detect submerged submarines and help to protect subsea cables.

999 problems

6. Gardaí have confirmed that a new 999 call taking system is being reviewed to find where it is going wrong.

Larne

7. A man has been arrested by detectives investigating online posts relating to the public disorder seen in Northern Ireland last week.

Minnesota

8. A manhunt is underway after a gunman in Minnesota shot two Democratic state lawmakers, killing one and her husband and wounding the other in what officials said were targeted attacks.

Israel

9. Joel Carmel is part of a group of former Israeli soldiers speaking out about the realities of the military occupation of Palestine, and the ongoing war against the people of Gaza.

He sat down with The Journal to discuss why some soldiers feel compelled to speak out, and what the consequences are for those who do.