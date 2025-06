A MAN HAS been arrested by detectives investigating online posts relating to the public disorder seen in Northern Ireland last week.

The PSNI said the 32-year-old man was arrested in the Larne area.

He is being held on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences, and possession of a class B controlled drug.

Officers seized a number of items, including electronic devices and a small quantity of a class B controlled drug, during a search of a house in Larne.

Anti-immigrant rioting spread across Northern Ireland this week.

The violence was sparked on Monday after a peaceful protest over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Ballymena.

The PSNI say that on the evening of Saturday 7 June, a teenage girl was allegedly violently sexually assaulted at Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena, a narrow row of houses that is situated a short distance from the Braid River.

The assault is alleged to have occurred some time between 7.30pm and 10.30pm, around the time that a parade comprising dozens of Loyalist pipe bands was marching through the predominantly Protestant town.

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested the following day and appeared in court on Monday 8 June, charged with attempted oral rape. The BBC reports that they spoke in court via a Romanian interpreter and that they deny the charges.

More than 60 police officers have been injured during the rioting, which saw petrol bombs, masonry and fireworks directed at the PSNI.

So far, five people have been charged in relation to the disorder.