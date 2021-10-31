The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Emergency calls

1. In our lead story today, Niall O’Connor reports that the 999 emergency line for Dublin Fire Brigade crashed on Wednesday night, forcing calls to be diverted to other call centres.

A backup system kicked in, but other operators had to use pen and paper to coordinate dispatches as they did not have access to the fire brigade’s system.

Climate action

2. A new poll from The Good Information Project and Ireland Thinks found that almost half of people in Ireland believe the number of cattle in the country should be limited or reduced as part of climate measures.

The measure is proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council, highlighting that cattle account for 85% of agricultural emissions, but is viewed as controversial by some farming lobby groups.

Major conferences

3. While the G20 continues into its second day in Italy, COP26 gets underway in Scotland.

The leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies yesterday gave the green light to the proposed global 15% corporate tax rate, and will today focus on climate change.

Rust shooting

4. US actor Alec Baldwin has described the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the film set of Rust as a ‘one-in-a-trillion’ event, speaking publicly about the incident for the first time.

Halyna Hutchins was killed after a prop gun Baldwin was using fired a live round.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers on a roadside in Vermont.

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

Rough seas

5. Tensions between the United Kingdom and France over post-Brexit fishing licenses continue to grow.

The UK is now ‘actively’ considering legal proceedings against France due to threats to block British boats from landing their catches at French ports.

Tuesday is a key day in this row, as France has set it as the headline for the UK to grant more small French boats to fish in British waters.

Road traffic collision

6. A woman aged in her 50s has died after she was struck by a car in Dublin.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning on Davitt Road in Inchicore. The scene currently remains closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area between 1am and 1.45am to contact them.

Afghanistan

7. Three people have died after gunmen posing as members of the Taliban attacked a wedding to stop music being played.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said two of the three attackers had been arrested.

Music was banned the last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan and, while the new government has not yet issued such a decree, its leadership still frowns on its use in entertainment and sees it as a breach of Islamic law.

Ard Fheis

8. Our Political Correspondent Christina Finn attended Sinn Féin’s annual conference yesterday, held in Dublin.

In her piece summing up the day’s events, she describes an air of confidence and a sense that the party very much views itself as the government-in-waiting.

“Housing, health and the cost of living are the battlegrounds,” she writes.

“The government parties will have to make serious dents in all three if the poll numbers are to return in their favour.”

Turning back time

9. Those lucky enough to not be up and about early on a Sunday morning will get an extra hour in bed.

The clocks went back an hour last night at 2am as the seasonal time change kicked in. It is a sometimes controversial topic: international research indicating that car accidents and hospital visits may increase in the days following the bi-annual clock changes as people adjust to the new time.

