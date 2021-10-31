COP26 officially starts today - here's how The Journal will be covering it

THE HUGELY IMPORTANT climate summit COP26 is kicking off today in Glasgow.

Up to 30,000 attendees will be heading to the Scottish city for the next two weeks to take part in negotiations and discuss climate action.

There is a huge amount taking place – starting with a gathering of world leaders tomorrow and Tuesday at which Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be in attendance.

Here at The Journal, we won’t be bombarding your newsfeed with articles about every minor aspect of proceedings.

We’re focused on bringing you stories about the most important aspects of the summit, and explaining why it all matters.

Our news stories will form one part of our coverage – we’ll also be sending out a daily newsletter to provide behind-the-scenes information on what’s taking place in Glasgow.

This will bring further context to the summit and provide clarity on Ireland’s role in all of this.

Our reporter Orla Dwyer will be in Glasgow covering events from there along with other reporters from our news team in Ireland.

On 2 November, The Good Information Project will be hosting a live event in Athlone to ask the question: “What must Ireland and Europe do to tackle climate change?”

You can also keep up-to-date through our Twitter where we will share a daily thread to reflect on what has happened so far and look ahead to future proceedings at the summit.

We’ll also be sharing images from Glasgow and other relevant tidbits on our Instagram page.

We want to provide insight into the main issues that matter at this conference – and give context about what it all means after the summit wraps up later this month.