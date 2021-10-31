#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 31 October 2021
Advertisement

COP26 officially starts today - here's how The Journal will be covering it

Keep up-to-date with the latest from the COP26 summit.

By TheJournal.ie team Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 6:30 AM
40 minutes ago 379 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586077
Signage for the COP26 summit starting in Glasgow today.
Image: PA
Signage for the COP26 summit starting in Glasgow today.
Signage for the COP26 summit starting in Glasgow today.
Image: PA

THE HUGELY IMPORTANT climate summit COP26 is kicking off today in Glasgow. 

Up to 30,000 attendees will be heading to the Scottish city for the next two weeks to take part in negotiations and discuss climate action. 

There is a huge amount taking place – starting with a gathering of world leaders tomorrow and Tuesday at which Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be in attendance.

Here at The Journal, we won’t be bombarding your newsfeed with articles about every minor aspect of proceedings. 

We’re focused on bringing you stories about the most important aspects of the summit, and explaining why it all matters.

Our news stories will form one part of our coverage – we’ll also be sending out a daily newsletter to provide behind-the-scenes information on what’s taking place in Glasgow.

This will bring further context to the summit and provide clarity on Ireland’s role in all of this. 

Our reporter Orla Dwyer will be in Glasgow covering events from there along with other reporters from our news team in Ireland. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On 2 November, The Good Information Project will be hosting a live event in Athlone to ask the question: “What must Ireland and Europe do to tackle climate change?”

You can also keep up-to-date through our Twitter where we will share a daily thread to reflect on what has happened so far and look ahead to future proceedings at the summit.

We’ll also be sharing images from Glasgow and other relevant tidbits on our Instagram page. 

We want to provide insight into the main issues that matter at this conference – and give context about what it all means after the summit wraps up later this month.

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie