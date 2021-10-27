#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Thread: Tell us what you want to know about the COP26 Climate Change Conference?

We’re holding a live event focussed on climate change and this is your chance to help shape that discussion.

By Brian Whelan Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,386 Views 23 Comments
A RECENT CLIMATE report was described as a code red for humanity. Sea levels are rising. Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. The time for action has come and gone countless times – but the world still has a chance to stop the worst-case scenarios. 

 Officials from almost every country will meet in Glasgow this month to make decisions that will impact our future on this planet. 

COP26 is one of the last attempts to reach agreements on reducing emissions and improving the future for our climate, and for us. 

The Good Information Project will be hosting a live event next week in Athlone to coincide with the start of the COp26 conference asking “What must Ireland and Europe do to tackle climate change?”

There are a limited number of tickets still available to attend in person.

We will be joined on the night by climate experts and politicians with an audience of journalists, The Journal readers, and invited local organisations. That panel includes:

Peter Thorne, climatologist and professor of physical geography in the Department of Geography Maynooth.

Sinead Mercier, Environmental law & policy lecturer, PhDing at UCD. 

Colm Markey MEP,  member of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Grace O’Sullivan MEP, a lifelong environmental campaigner who worked with Greenpeace for twenty years. Grace is the Rapporteur on the 8th Environment Action Programme. 

We want your questions for our panel. Let us know below what you need to know about climate change, the COP26 conference, and what role Ireland has to play.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Brian Whelan
brianwhelan@thejournal.ie

