Live from Athlone: What must Ireland and Europe do to tackle climate change?

Join us this coming Tuesday at 7pm as we put your questions to climate experts and politicians.

By Adam Daly Monday 1 Nov 2021, 10:25 AM
THIS COMING TUESDAY evening, 2 November, The Good Information Project will be live in Athlone to coincide with the COP26 conference, asking “What must Ireland and Europe do to tackle climate change?”

We will be joined on the night by climate experts and politicians with an audience of The Journal readers and invited local organisations. 

The panellists will include: 

  • Peter Thorne, climatologist and professor at Maynooth University. Peter was an expert advisor to the Citizen’s Assembly and an independent advisor to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action. He is a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council.
  • Colm Markey (FG) MEP and member of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Colm is a dairy farmer and former President of Macra na Feirme. He sees his political priorities as “boosting rural economies during the green and digital transition”. 
  • Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party) MEP and a lifelong environmental campaigner who worked with Greenpeace for twenty years. Grace was named the fifth most influential MEP on Green policies in the European Parliament in 2021.
  • Deirdre Duff is a campaigner with the group Friends of the Earth, an organisation that has campaigned for a world with zero pollution for 50 years.

The MC for the evening will be DCU’s Dr Dave Robbins, whose work heavily focuses on media representations of climate change.

There are a limited number of tickets still available to attend in person, which you can avail of here, or you can watch live on the night here.

We want your questions for our panel. Let us know below what you want to know about climate change, the COP26 conference, and what role Ireland has to play.

For those who cannot make it in person, the event will be livestreamed from 7pm here on the site.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

