Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC The Government has doubled down on its position regarding the Public Services Card after Minister Regina Doherty said it would be challenging the DPC finding in court. 

2. #PAIN Chronic pain is taking a significant toll on the lives of those who suffer with the condition in Ireland, according to a new survey.

3. #SHOT A man in his 40s is reported to be in a stable condition following a shooting in Lucan in Dublin yesterday afternoon. 

4. #DOCTORS Long hours and poor working conditions are having a negative affect on doctors’ abilities to communicate effectively, according to the president of the Medical Council.

5. #COURTS A landmark High Court challenge against the State over new regulations that allow for the industrial extraction of peat from bogs has opened before the High Court.

6. #BREXIT British prime minister Boris Johnson failed to secure a majority support for his motion calling for a general election next month, following a night of chaos in the House of Commons. 

7. #CRASH Gardaí in Leitrim are appealing for witness after a motorcyclist was killed during a collision between his motorcycle and a Bus Éireann school bus in Leitrim yesterday.

8. #RYANAIR UK pilots from Ryanair will strike for more than a week between the 18 and 29 September in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions 

