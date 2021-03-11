#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 7:45 AM
15 minutes ago 523 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378135
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE: The European Medicines Agency is expected to give the green light to Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 vaccine today.

2. #COVID: A further 631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

3. #LONDON: Met Police are continuing to question a serving officer on suspicion of the murder of Sarah Everard following the discovery of human remains.

4. #INDONESIA: At least 27 people have died after a bus filled with tourists plunged into an Indonesian ravine.

5. #PPS: Members of the public are having their PPS numbers stolen to facilitate pandemic payment fraud, it has emerged.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #GROWING UP: New Growing Up In Ireland research has shed light on how the mental health and wellbeing of 13-year-olds were affected as they came of age during the 2008 recession.

7. #JAPAN: Japan has marked 10 years since a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

8. #WEATHER: It’s set to be another cold and blustery day with heavy rain at times. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie