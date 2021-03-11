The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VACCINE: The European Medicines Agency is expected to give the green light to Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 vaccine today.
2. #COVID: A further 631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
3. #LONDON: Met Police are continuing to question a serving officer on suspicion of the murder of Sarah Everard following the discovery of human remains.
4. #INDONESIA: At least 27 people have died after a bus filled with tourists plunged into an Indonesian ravine.
5. #PPS: Members of the public are having their PPS numbers stolen to facilitate pandemic payment fraud, it has emerged.
6. #GROWING UP: New Growing Up In Ireland research has shed light on how the mental health and wellbeing of 13-year-olds were affected as they came of age during the 2008 recession.
7. #JAPAN: Japan has marked 10 years since a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
8. #WEATHER: It’s set to be another cold and blustery day with heavy rain at times.
