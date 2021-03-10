#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 10 March 2021
Coronavirus: 47 deaths and 631 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 5:46 PM
20 minutes ago 26,248 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5377397
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie
A FURTHER 631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET also reported 47 additional deaths of people with Covid-19. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 4,499 and the total number of confirmed cases is 224,588.

The statement said 14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 317 are men / 308 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 

As of 8am today, 370 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. There were 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

