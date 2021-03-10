Coronavirus: 47 deaths and 631 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET also reported 47 additional deaths of people with Covid-19.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 4,499 and the total number of confirmed cases is 224,588.

The statement said 14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

317 are men / 308 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of 8am today, 370 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. There were 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.