The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TICK TOCK: French President Emmanuel Macron has set out plans to overhaul the EU in following the UK’s decision to leave the bloc, warning “never has Europe been in such danger”.



2. #DENIS O’BRIEN: The Supreme Court will today deliver its judgement in the case taken by Denis O’Brien against the Dáil and the State.



3. #POVERTY: A new report from the Society of St Vincent de Paul has found that the rate of in-work poverty among lone parents more than doubled between 2012 and 2017.

4. #TRADE DEAL: The US intends to scrap a preferential trade status granted to India and Turkey which allows certain products from the two countries to be imported duty-free.

5. #JANICE BRADY: An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sligo woman who impeded an investigation into a killing and was released on bail, despite DPP objections, after the High Court heard that gardaí have “no idea where she is”.

6. #GENDER BALANCE: The Minister for Finance has said the Central Bank may be forced to take action if there is no improvement in diversity in the senior posts at Irish banks.

7. #NEWS FLASH: Leo Varadkar was told by one of his officials that ”radical re-thinking” of RTÉ’s role might be needed to address its chronic deficits – rather than constant rises in its public funding.

8. #REMISSION: A London man appears to be free of the Aids virus after a stem cell transplant, the second success including the Berlin patient.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.