The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BODY PARTS: Gardaí investigating the discovery of human body parts in Coolock are probing the possible link with the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy.



2. #PROTEST: Farmers will return to Dublin today with a planned protest set to bring hundreds of tractors to the streets of the city centre.

3. #ELECTION: Almost one third of people in Ireland do not want any of the current main political party leaders as the next Taoiseach, a new opinion poll has found.

4. #ATM: The main street in Dunleer, Co Louth is currently closed to traffic following an attempted ATM theft.

5. #HALLIGAN: Minister of State John Halligan has confirmed he is not running again for election, the Irish Times has reported.

6. #DEMOCRATS: The ongoing sexism row between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders headlined the final Democratic debate before voting commences.

7. #SHAW: Dublin City Council has taken ownership of Irish Nobel Prize-winning author George Bernard Shaw’s birthplace and plans to turn it into a writer-in-residence space.

8. #IMPEACHMENT: The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, majority leader Mitch McConnell has said.

