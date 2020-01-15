This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Seqoya
Image: Shutterstock/Seqoya

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BODY PARTS: Gardaí investigating the discovery of human body parts in Coolock are probing the possible link with the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy.

2. #PROTEST: Farmers will return to Dublin today with a planned protest set to bring hundreds of tractors to the streets of the city centre. 

3. #ELECTION: Almost one third of people in Ireland do not want any of the current main political party leaders as the next Taoiseach, a new opinion poll has found. 

4. #ATM: The main street in Dunleer, Co Louth is currently closed to traffic following an attempted ATM theft.

5. #HALLIGAN: Minister of State John Halligan has confirmed he is not running again for election, the Irish Times has reported.

6. #DEMOCRATS: The ongoing sexism row between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders headlined the final Democratic debate before voting commences.

7. #SHAW: Dublin City Council has taken ownership of Irish Nobel Prize-winning author George Bernard Shaw’s birthplace and plans to turn it into a writer-in-residence space. 

8. #IMPEACHMENT: The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, majority leader Mitch McConnell has said.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

